Italian Citizen Who 'Recovered' from Coronavirus Dies in Jaipur, India's Death Toll Reaches 5

The coronavirus outbreak claimed its first death in Rajasthan on Friday as a 69-year-old Italian citizen died during treatment at the Fortis Hospital in Jaipur. This is the first death of a foreign national in India due to COVID-19.

Three days ago, the state government had claimed that Italian patient, Andri Carly, had recovered from the infection. He was shifted from the isolation ward inside SMS hospital to Fortis hospital where he passed away on Friday morning.

With this, the death toll in the country has risen to five with over 195 cases of infection.

Class 10, 12, 5 and 8 board exams conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or RBSE have been put on hold till further orders.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had directed officials to postpone all school and college examinations in view of the coronavirus cases in the country.

The global death toll has reached 9,881, with over 2,42,000 infections, drawing comparisons with painful periods such as World War Two, the 2008 financial crisis and the 1918 Spanish flu.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.