Italian Government Scholarship 2019-2020: All You Need to Know

Italian Government Scholarship 2019-2020 | The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) is accepting applications for Italian Government Scholarship 2019-2020 for its full-time five courses. The application process is still going on and candidates can apply for the scholarship at the MHRD’s official website mhrd.gov.in . The last date to apply for the Italian Government Scholarship 2019-2020 is May 30, this year.The Italian Government Scholarship 2019-2020 will be provided to Indian candidates pursuing courses from universities, institutes located in Italy. The detailed notification can be accessed with this link https://mhrd.gov.in/sites/upload_files/mhrd/files/Public_Notice_Italian_Scholarship.pdf Italian Government Scholarship 2019-2020: Know which courses to apply for1-Master's Degree courses2-Courses of Higher Education in Art, Music and Dance3-Ph.D Program4-Reaseach Academic Supervision5-Italian Language and Culture Courses/ Ph.D coursesItalian Government Scholarship 2019-2020: Stipend for scholarsScholars enrolled in the Italian Culture and Language Courses, will receive stipend for 3 months only. Whereas, for all the remaining four courses, grant duration is 6 or 9 months. Enrolled scholar will receive 900 euros per month.Italian Government Scholarship 2019-2020: SubjectsCandidates aspiring to study from Italy, can consider applying for the scholarship before the deadline. The applications for these nine subjects or disciplines will be accepted- Architecture, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Environmental Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Nanotechnologies, Art, Dance, Music and Italian Language and Culture.Italian Government Scholarship 2019-2020: How to applyAspirants have to apply at the official website of Italian University (https://studyinitaly.esteri.it/) as well as MHRD’s Sakshat portal (http://www.sakshat.ac.in/).Visit https://studyinitaly.esteri.it/registrazione and complete application formalities as directed.Then, submit your application at the MHRD’s http://proposal.sakshat.ac.in/scholarship section.Keep a track of your email as all further Italian Government Scholarship 2019-2020 related information will be shared there.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)