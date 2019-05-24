Take the pledge to vote

Italian Government Scholarship 2019-2020: All You Need to Know

The Italian Government Scholarship 2019-2020 will be provided to Indian candidates pursuing courses from universities, institutes located in Italy.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 24, 2019, 4:46 PM IST
Italian Government Scholarship 2019-2020: All You Need to Know
Representational photo (PTI)
Italian Government Scholarship 2019-2020 | The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) is accepting applications for Italian Government Scholarship 2019-2020 for its full-time five courses. The application process is still going on and candidates can apply for the scholarship at the MHRD’s official website mhrd.gov.in. The last date to apply for the Italian Government Scholarship 2019-2020 is May 30, this year.

The Italian Government Scholarship 2019-2020 will be provided to Indian candidates pursuing courses from universities, institutes located in Italy. The detailed notification can be accessed with this link https://mhrd.gov.in/sites/upload_files/mhrd/files/Public_Notice_Italian_Scholarship.pdf

Italian Government Scholarship 2019-2020: Know which courses to apply for

1-Master's Degree courses
2-Courses of Higher Education in Art, Music and Dance
3-Ph.D Program
4-Reaseach Academic Supervision
5-Italian Language and Culture Courses/ Ph.D courses

Italian Government Scholarship 2019-2020: Stipend for scholars

Scholars enrolled in the Italian Culture and Language Courses, will receive stipend for 3 months only. Whereas, for all the remaining four courses, grant duration is 6 or 9 months. Enrolled scholar will receive 900 euros per month.

Italian Government Scholarship 2019-2020: Subjects

Candidates aspiring to study from Italy, can consider applying for the scholarship before the deadline. The applications for these nine subjects or disciplines will be accepted- Architecture, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Environmental Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Nanotechnologies, Art, Dance, Music and Italian Language and Culture.

Italian Government Scholarship 2019-2020: How to apply

Aspirants have to apply at the official website of Italian University (https://studyinitaly.esteri.it/) as well as MHRD’s Sakshat portal (http://www.sakshat.ac.in/).
Visit https://studyinitaly.esteri.it/registrazione and complete application formalities as directed.

Then, submit your application at the MHRD’s http://proposal.sakshat.ac.in/scholarship section.

Keep a track of your email as all further Italian Government Scholarship 2019-2020 related information will be shared there.

