Italian Woman Held at Hyderabad Airport With 22 Live, 3 Used Bullets
The accused has been identified as Nicole Sangermano, who is said to be a sports marketing businessman.
Hyderabad: An Italian national was arrested from Shamshabad airport on Wednesday for carrying live bullets.
The accused has been identified as Nicole Sangermano, who is said to be in his 70s. According to initial information, Sangermano was scheduled to travel from Hyderabad to Dubai. However, during the screening of the luggage, 22 live and three used bullets were found.
Some reports state that the accused is a sports marketing businessman, who had arrived in Telangana's capital on November 13 to participate in F1H2O racing at Vijayawada.
Police said that investigation into the matter is underway.
