GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Italian Woman Held at Hyderabad Airport With 22 Live, 3 Used Bullets

The accused has been identified as Nicole Sangermano, who is said to be a sports marketing businessman.

News18.com

Updated:November 21, 2018, 9:32 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Italian Woman Held at Hyderabad Airport With 22 Live, 3 Used Bullets
(Image only for representational purpose)
Loading...
Hyderabad: An Italian national was arrested from Shamshabad airport on Wednesday for carrying live bullets.

The accused has been identified as Nicole Sangermano, who is said to be in his 70s. According to initial information, Sangermano was scheduled to travel from Hyderabad to Dubai. However, during the screening of the luggage, 22 live and three used bullets were found.

Some reports state that the accused is a sports marketing businessman, who had arrived in Telangana's capital on November 13 to participate in F1H2O racing at Vijayawada.

Police said that investigation into the matter is underway.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...