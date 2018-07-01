English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Italian Woman Accuses 'Tour Guide' of Raping Her in Cab in Mumbai
The victim told the police that she had boarded a bus as part of a sightseeing tour of Mumbai when the man introduced himself as a tour guide and offered to show her around.
Image for representation.
Mumbai: A 37-year-old Italian national has accused a man, who claimed to be a tour guide, of raping her in a cab in Mumbai’s Juhu area on June 14, senior police said on Sunday.
Police said the victim, in her complaint filed on Friday, said she had boarded a bus as part of a sightseeing tour of Mumbai on the day of the incident.
“She met the accused during the bus tour on June 14. He introduced himself as a tour guide and the victim hired his services,” said an official. After the tour ended at around 7pm in Juhu that day, the accused offered to show the victim the bungalow of film superstar Amitabh Bachchan which is also in the vicinity, police said.
“He then promised to drop her to the Colaba hotel where she was staying. A cab was booked by the accused and the complainant has told us that he stopped the vehicle nearby to purchase liquor,” the official said.
“She has said that the accused forced her to consume alcohol and also touched her inappropriately. He then raped her in the car,” the official informed.
Police said the victim approached the Italian Embassy, which asked her to register a case with the local police.
Based on her complaint, a ‘Zero FIR’ was lodged at Colaba police station that was then transferred to Juhu police station where the incident allegedly occurred.
“A rape case has been filed and police teams are on the lookout for the accused. Further investigations are underway,” said a Juhu police official. The victim had come to India in December last year and she arrived in Mumbai on June 11.
