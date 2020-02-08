Italian Woman Becomes First to Have 'Eyelashes' Growing in Her Mouth, Doctors Blame PCOS

A 25-year-old Italian woman, who has been diagnosed with gingival hirsutism, has eyelash like hair growing in her mouth. The woman, who remains unidentified, had taken medical help 10 years ago for polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Doctors believe it is because of PCOS that she has got this problem.

As per a report published in Daily Mail, this is the first time in the medical history that a woman has been diagnosed with gingival hirsutism. In the past five men have been reported with this condition.

The report cited research conducted by the University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli in Italy where they revealed that the woman had sought help a decade ago. At that time, her tests showed abnormally high levels of testosterone and numerous cysts in her ovaries and that is when she was diagnosed with PCOS.

PCOS is known to cause excess hair growth.

It has been reported that Birth control pills can help in relieving these symptoms and it did work for the Italian woman for six years, after which she stopped taking them for unknown reasons.

It was at this point that her gingival hirsutism came back more severe and the medical team not just removed her hair, but also took out a small section of tissue from her gum to examine it for further treatment, the report revealed.

As per the researchers the mucosal tissues inside the mouth are closely related to the tissues that build the skin as they are derived from the same place when we are an embryo, and so it is possible, that the oral space ends up with hair and oil-producing cells.

