Itarsi Tops the List of Railway Stations With Most Online Food Orders

Passengers often like to order their favourite food online while travelling on a train. The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation(IRCTC) delivers online food to thousands of passengers on a daily basis.

While you must be of the opinion that big railway stations like Delhi, Mumbai or Chennai must be witnessing the most number of online food orders, you would be surprised to know that the highest number of online orders are received at the Itarsi junction.

According to reports, the Itarsi junction in Madhya Pradesh has stood on top offering online food to 18,000 passengers in February this year.

While the Indian Railways offer the facility of pantry cars in trains for food and beverages on the go, passengers can also order their preferred food online during the journey. For this, IRCTC has collaborated with a range of hotels and restaurants across different cities in the country. The entire list of restaurants and food outlets is available on the application and portal of IRCTC.

Ater making an online order, travellers are provided with the food as soon as they reach the railway station where the restaurant is located. The Itarsi junction has 17 food outlets that offer meals to railway passengers.

The Itarsi station ranks among one of the busiest railway stations in the country witnessing traffic of 150 trains on a daily basis. The average stoppage of a train at the station is 10 minutes which results in a convenient food delivery experience for passengers.

After crossing Itarsi, the trains move towards Nagpur in the south, Allahabad towards the east and Jhansi towards the north. Since it takes more than six hours for a train to reach these stations except Nagpur, Itarsi receives the maximum online food delivery orders.

Itarsi was followed by Nagpur with 17,000 food orders and Bhopal with 15 thousand orders in February.

