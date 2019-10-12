Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

ITBP Climber Killed in 'Massive' Avalanche in Uttarakhand's Gangotri

Wangdus, an ace climber of the mountain-warfare trained force, was evacuated by his colleagues but he later succumbed to his injuries suffered during the avalanche.

PTI

Updated:October 12, 2019, 7:10 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
ITBP Climber Killed in 'Massive' Avalanche in Uttarakhand's Gangotri
For Representation

New Delhi: A 38-year-old ITBP climber has been killed after an expedition team of the border guarding force was hit by a "massive" avalanche in Uttarakhand, a senior official said on Saturday.

Head Constable Nurbu Wangdus and another climber of the force were trapped in the avalanche near the Gangotri peak at 21,890 feet on Friday, the official said.

Wangdus, an ace climber of the mountain-warfare trained force, was evacuated by his colleagues but he later succumbed to his injuries suffered during the avalanche, he said.

The climber was part of a 25-member Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Mt Gangotri expedition that was launched on September 21 from Uttarakhand's capital Dehradun.

"The team was preparing the route of summit ahead of advance base camp on October 11 early morning at around 20,000 feet when the avalanche struck," ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey said.

"Wangdus was among the best climbers of the force," he said.

The trooper hailed from Ladakh region.

The ITBP is primarily deployed to guard the 3,488-km Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram