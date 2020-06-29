INDIA

1-MIN READ

ITBP Constable Who Killed Self with Service Rifle was Covid-19 Positive: Test Report

Image used for representation. (Reuters)

Officials said on Friday, the constable, Sandeep Kumar, had shot himself with his service weapon at the Karol Bagh police station in central Delhi where he, along with other personnel, had come for arrangement of duty.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: June 29, 2020, 10:57 PM IST
The COVID-19 report of a 31-year-old Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) constable, who had allegedly shot himself dead inside Karol Bagh police station last week, has come positive, officials said on Monday.

"The post-mortem (of the deceased) was conducted on Saturday. He was also tested for COVID-19 and the report has come positive," a senior police officer said.

Officials said on Friday, the constable - Sandeep Kumar - had shot himself with his service weapon at the Karol Bagh police station in central Delhi where he, along with other personnel, had come for arrangement of duty.

After his duty was over, Kumar was waiting for his bus at the Karol Bagh police station. Meanwhile, he shot himself with his INSAS rifle.

Kumar hailed from Gorakhpur district in Uttar Pradesh. He had joined as constable in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on February 12, 2009.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

