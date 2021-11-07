CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#AirPollution#BiggBoss15#Bollywood#T20WorldCup#Coronavirus
Home » News » India » ITBP Deploys Own Engineering Wing to Construct Indo-China Border Roads, Foot Tracks
1-MIN READ

ITBP Deploys Own Engineering Wing to Construct Indo-China Border Roads, Foot Tracks

Indian army soldiers stand on a snow-covered road near Zojila mountain pass that connects Srinagar to the union territory of Ladakh, bordering China on February 28, 2021. TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP

Indian army soldiers stand on a snow-covered road near Zojila mountain pass that connects Srinagar to the union territory of Ladakh, bordering China on February 28, 2021. TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP

The move, which was approved by the Union home ministry, comes amid a military standoff with China in the eastern Ladakh area.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has taken a first-time decision to deploy its specialised engineering wing for constructing certain roads and foot tracks along the Line of Actual Control to speed up connectivity projects with its posts in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

The move, which was approved by the Union home ministry, comes amid a military standoff with China in the eastern Ladakh area.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:November 07, 2021, 18:26 IST