ITBP Jawan Killed in Encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh

A jawan of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was killed and an assistant sub-inspector got injured in an encounter with Naxals in Narayanpur district on Tuesday. The encounter took place on the main road between Madai and Shiva temple under Chhotedongar police station limits when a Road Opening Party (ROP) of the ITBP’s 45th battalion was out on patrolling duty.

The deceased has been identified as constable Shiv Kumar Meena. He was from Rajasthan. The ROP was deployed to ensure security to facilitate the movement of Narayanpur MLA Chandan Kashyap from the route.

The inspector general (IG) of police of Bastar, Sundarraj P has confirmed the encounter. He said that the injured assistant sub-inspector Keshav Singh is out of danger and the MLA Kashyap and others were completely safe. Sources said that a helicopter was being sent for his return journey.

According to the IG, a party of 45th battalion of the ITBP had left the police station Chhotedongar for ROP duty on Tuesday morning. Around 10 am, the party was ambushed by the Maoists on a road leading to Dongar hills in the Amdai Ghati. The ITBP party retaliated and a jawan was killed and another injured got in the cross firing.

Maoists had attacked an iron ore mining site in the same area earlier this month killing the supervisor of a private firm and holding 13 other staff hostage briefly. Security forces secured their release after exchange of fire with the Maoists who had also torched six heavy machines at the mining site. The supervisor was reportedly thrashed to death.

Seven youths abducted in Sukma?

Meanwhile, there are reports of seven youths being abducted by Maoists from a village in severely infested Jagargunda area in Sukma district. They were reportedly taken away on July 18. There are also reports that four other persons who had gone to secure release of the youth were also missing. Sources said that police were still confirming whether these youth had been abducted or simply held back for questioning by the Maoists as they often do. Also, police are trying to confirm whether the youth had gone to the Maoists voluntarily.

