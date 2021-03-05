india

ITBP Jawan Killed in IED Blast in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

The incident took place around 5 PM when an Indo-Tibetan Border Police team was out for an operation. The jawan hailed from Nagpur in Maharashtra.

An ITBP jawan was killed in an IED blast on Friday in Chhattisgarh’s Naxal-affected Narayanpur district, officials said. Head Constable Ramter Mangesh of the 53rd battalion of the force was killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by the Maoists exploded in the Kohkameta area of the district.

The incident took place around 5 PM when an Indo-Tibetan Border Police team was out for an operation. The jawan hailed from Nagpur in Maharashtra, they said.

On Thursday, a Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan was killed when a pressure IED, planted by Naxals, went off in Dantewada district of the state. In Jharkhand, a Naxal-triggered IED blast in the forests of the state’s west Singhbhum district had also killed three security personnel and two injured on Thursday, officials had said.

first published:March 05, 2021, 22:08 IST
