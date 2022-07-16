CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#RishiSunak#SushmitaSen#IndvsEng
Home » News » India » ITBP Jawan Shoots 3 Colleagues Before Killing Self at Camp in J&K
1-MIN READ

ITBP Jawan Shoots 3 Colleagues Before Killing Self at Camp in J&K

PTI

Last Updated: July 16, 2022, 18:28 IST

New Delhi , India

A court of inquiry has been ordered by the border guarding force (Image: AP Photo/Representative Image)

A court of inquiry has been ordered by the border guarding force (Image: AP Photo/Representative Image)

The incident took place around 3:30 pm at the Devika Ghat community centre in the district

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan Saturday fired at his three colleagues before shooting himself dead at a camp in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The incident took place around 3:30 pm at the Devika Ghat community centre in the district.

Constable Bhupendra Singh shot at his colleagues, leading to bullet injuries to a head constable and two constables, a senior ITBP officer said. They are admitted to a hospital, and are out of danger, he said. Constable Singh later shot himself from the INSAS service rifle and he died on the spot, he said.

He belonged to the 8th battalion of the force and was presently deputed to the ‘F’ company of the 2nd ad-hoc battalion of the ITBP deployed in Jammu and Kashmir for security duties. A court of inquiry has been ordered by the border guarding force, the official said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

first published:July 16, 2022, 18:28 IST
last updated:July 16, 2022, 18:28 IST