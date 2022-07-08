An ITBP officer on Friday shot himself dead with his service weapon on duty in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said. Prem Chand, who was posted as Assistant Sub-Inspector of Indo-Tibetian Border Police (ITBP), shot himself at Mini-secretariat in Poonch Town, they said.

He was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said. Police have registered a case and started an investigation, they said.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

