CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#WeatherUpdates#ShinzoAbe#IndvsEng
Home » News » India » ITBP Personnel Shoots Himself Dead in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch District
1-MIN READ

ITBP Personnel Shoots Himself Dead in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch District

Edited By:

PTI

Last Updated: July 08, 2022, 12:28 IST

Jammu

The ITBP officer was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead. (Representative image: News18 file)

The ITBP officer was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead. (Representative image: News18 file)

The ITBP Assistant Sub-Inspector was declared brought dead upon reaching the hospital.

An ITBP officer on Friday shot himself dead with his service weapon on duty in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said. Prem Chand, who was posted as Assistant Sub-Inspector of Indo-Tibetian Border Police (ITBP), shot himself at Mini-secretariat in Poonch Town, they said.

He was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said. Police have registered a case and started an investigation, they said.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Tags:
first published:July 08, 2022, 12:28 IST
last updated:July 08, 2022, 12:28 IST