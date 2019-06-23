Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

ITBP Recovers Seven Bodies Believed to be of Mountaineers Who Went Missing Near Nanda Devi

The search for the eight-member team started on May 27 when they did not return to the base camp.

News18.com

Updated:June 23, 2019, 7:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
ITBP Recovers Seven Bodies Believed to be of Mountaineers Who Went Missing Near Nanda Devi
The pictures show what looks to be bodies of the climbers lying against the snow, with their belongings scattered around.
Loading...

New Delhi: ITBP climbers on Sunday recovered seven bodies believed to be of the mountaineers who had gone missing on way to the Nanda Devi East peak in Uttarakhand nearly a month ago, an officer said.

A 10-member team of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) dug out the seven bodies, including that of a woman mountaineer, from under the snow, DIG APS Nimbadia said.

A search is on for another body as there were eight members in the team that had gone missing on way to the 17,800-foot-high peak, Nimbadia said.

Air Force helicopters also assisted in the operation, named 'Daredevil', which had begun a week ago, the officer added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram