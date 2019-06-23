English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ITBP Recovers Seven Bodies Believed to be of Mountaineers Who Went Missing Near Nanda Devi
The search for the eight-member team started on May 27 when they did not return to the base camp.
The pictures show what looks to be bodies of the climbers lying against the snow, with their belongings scattered around.
New Delhi: ITBP climbers on Sunday recovered seven bodies believed to be of the mountaineers who had gone missing on way to the Nanda Devi East peak in Uttarakhand nearly a month ago, an officer said.
A 10-member team of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) dug out the seven bodies, including that of a woman mountaineer, from under the snow, DIG APS Nimbadia said.
A search is on for another body as there were eight members in the team that had gone missing on way to the 17,800-foot-high peak, Nimbadia said.
Air Force helicopters also assisted in the operation, named 'Daredevil', which had begun a week ago, the officer added.
