ITBP Recruitment 2018: 101 Constable Posts Under Sports Quota, Apply From 15th October 2018
While 81 vacancies are to be filled from Male applicants, 20 vacancies will be filled from Female applicants.
A TV grab of PM Narendra Modi interacting with ITBP men on the occassion of Diwali
ITBP Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 101 vacancies for the post of Constable (General Duty) under Sports Quota has been released by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP). ITBP is inviting applications from meritorious Male/Female sports candidates for the recruitment of Group C Constables (non-gazetted and non-ministerial). The application process for the same is scheduled to begin on 15th October 2018 on ITBP’s official recruitment website - http://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. Interested candidates must apply online on or before 14th November 2018.
ITBP Recruitment 2018 for Constable Posts under Sports Quota – Vacancy Details:
Judo – 08
Wrestling – 04
Weightlifting – 04
Football – 05
Boxing – 08
Archery – 04
Gymnastics – 04
Kabaddi – 03
Athletics – 17
Rifle Shooting – 07
Aquatic – 05
Karate – 08
Volleyball – 06
Taekwondo – 07
Equestrian – 03
Water Sports – 05
Skiing – 03
While 81 vacancies are to be filled from Male applicants, 20 vacancies will be filled from Female applicants.
Application Fee:
Male Candidates – Rs.100
Females and All SC/ST Candidates – Nil
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be placed in Level 3 of the Pay Matrix Rs.21,700-69,100, as per 7th CPC, along with permissible allowances.
