ITBP Recruitment 2018: 101 Constable Posts Under Sports Quota, Apply From 15th October 2018

ITBP Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 101 vacancies for the post of Constable (General Duty) under Sports Quota has been released by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP). ITBP is inviting applications from meritorious Male/Female sports candidates for the recruitment of Group C Constables (non-gazetted and non-ministerial). The application process for the same is scheduled to begin on 15October 2018 on ITBP’s official recruitment website - http://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in . Interested candidates must apply online on or before 14November 2018.Judo – 08Wrestling – 04Weightlifting – 04Football – 05Boxing – 08Archery – 04Gymnastics – 04Kabaddi – 03Athletics – 17Rifle Shooting – 07Aquatic – 05Karate – 08Volleyball – 06Taekwondo – 07Equestrian – 03Water Sports – 05Skiing – 03While 81 vacancies are to be filled from Male applicants, 20 vacancies will be filled from Female applicants.Male Candidates – Rs.100Females and All SC/ST Candidates – NilThe selected candidates will be placed in Level 3 of the Pay Matrix Rs.21,700-69,100, as per 7CPC, along with permissible allowances.