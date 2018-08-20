GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

ITBP Recruitment 2018: 390 Posts, Apply from 4th September 2018

Vacancies for the posts of Sub Inspector (Telecom), Sub Inspector (Telecom) and Constable (Telecom) has been released on the official website of Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP).

Contributor Content

Updated:August 20, 2018, 12:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
ITBP Recruitment 2018: 390 Posts, Apply from 4th September 2018
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
ITBP Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 390 vacancies for the posts of Sub Inspector (Telecom), Head Constable (Telecom) and Constable (Telecom) has been released on the official website of Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India - itbpolice.nic.in.

The application process for the above mentioned posts will commence from 4th September 2019 and interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 3rd October 2018.

ITBP Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 390
Sub Inspector (Telecom) – 17
Head Constable (Telecom) – 155
Constable (Telecom) – 218

Important Dates:
Start date of submission of online application – 4th September 2018
Last date of submission of online application – 3rd October 2018

Official Advertisement:
http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_19143_6_1819b.pdf

Pay scale:
Sub Inspector (Telecom) – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.35,400 – Rs.1,12,400¬.

Head Constable (Telecom) – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.25,500 – Rs.81,100.

Constable (Telecom) – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.21,700 – Rs.69,100.

Eligibility Criteria/Selection Process:
As per the above notification, information like recruitment process, online registration process, eligibility criteria, etc will be available on http://www.recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in/ once the online application process begins next month. Candidates will need to Register themselves and then Login with their credentials.

Application Fee:
Sub Inspector (Telecom) – Rs.200
Head Constable (Telecom) – Rs.100
Constable (Telecom) – Rs.100
SC/ ST/ Females/ Ex-servicemen Category - NIL

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...