ITBP Recruitment 2018: 390 Posts, Apply from 4th September 2018

ITBP Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 390 vacancies for the posts of Sub Inspector (Telecom), Head Constable (Telecom) and Constable (Telecom) has been released on the official website of Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India - itbpolice.nic.in The application process for the above mentioned posts will commence from 4th September 2019 and interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 3rd October 2018.Total Posts: 390Sub Inspector (Telecom) – 17Head Constable (Telecom) – 155Constable (Telecom) – 218Start date of submission of online application – 4th September 2018Last date of submission of online application – 3rd October 2018Sub Inspector (Telecom) – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.35,400 – Rs.1,12,400¬.Head Constable (Telecom) – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.25,500 – Rs.81,100.Constable (Telecom) – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.21,700 – Rs.69,100.As per the above notification, information like recruitment process, online registration process, eligibility criteria, etc will be available on http://www.recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in/ once the online application process begins next month. Candidates will need to Register themselves and then Login with their credentials.Sub Inspector (Telecom) – Rs.200Head Constable (Telecom) – Rs.100Constable (Telecom) – Rs.100SC/ ST/ Females/ Ex-servicemen Category - NIL