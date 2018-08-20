English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
ITBP Recruitment 2018: 390 Posts, Apply from 4th September 2018
Vacancies for the posts of Sub Inspector (Telecom), Sub Inspector (Telecom) and Constable (Telecom) has been released on the official website of Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP).
ITBP Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 390 vacancies for the posts of Sub Inspector (Telecom), Head Constable (Telecom) and Constable (Telecom) has been released on the official website of Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India - itbpolice.nic.in.
The application process for the above mentioned posts will commence from 4th September 2019 and interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 3rd October 2018.
ITBP Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 390
Sub Inspector (Telecom) – 17
Head Constable (Telecom) – 155
Constable (Telecom) – 218
Important Dates:
Start date of submission of online application – 4th September 2018
Last date of submission of online application – 3rd October 2018
Official Advertisement:
http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_19143_6_1819b.pdf
Pay scale:
Sub Inspector (Telecom) – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.35,400 – Rs.1,12,400¬.
Head Constable (Telecom) – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.25,500 – Rs.81,100.
Constable (Telecom) – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.21,700 – Rs.69,100.
Eligibility Criteria/Selection Process:
As per the above notification, information like recruitment process, online registration process, eligibility criteria, etc will be available on http://www.recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in/ once the online application process begins next month. Candidates will need to Register themselves and then Login with their credentials.
Application Fee:
Sub Inspector (Telecom) – Rs.200
Head Constable (Telecom) – Rs.100
Constable (Telecom) – Rs.100
SC/ ST/ Females/ Ex-servicemen Category - NIL
