ITBP Recruitment 2018: 42 Specialist and GDMO Posts, Walk-in Interviews on 29th October 2018

ITBP Recruitment 2018 notification has been released by the Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) on its official website – itbpolice.nic.in.ITBP aims to fill 42 vacancies on contractual basis (limited to three years) for the post of Specialist and General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) and selected candidates could be placed anywhere in India. ITBP is organizing Walk-in Interviews for this recruitment drive on 29th October 2018. Interested and eligible candidates must appear for the Interview with an application written on a plain paper along with documents mentioned in the official advertisement.Date & Venue of Walk-in InterviewsThe applicant must report on 29th October 2018, 9AM at any of the following venues:Inspector General (Medical), Referral Hospital, ITBP, CISF Camp, VIII- Suthania, PO-Surajpur, Greater Noida. Distt-Gautam Budh Nagar, (UP), Pin – 201306The Commandant, 33rd Bn, ITB Police (MHA/Govt. of India) Block No.-A-14, VI Floor, Khelgaun, Guwahati, Distt-Kamroop (Assam) Pin-781037The Dy, Inspector General (Medical) Composite Hospital, Chandigarh Indo Tibetan Border Police MHA/ Govt. of India (Near Airport) Chandigarh (UT)Interested candidates must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying.https://itbpolice.nic.in/news/4051-53.pdfThe upper limit for age consideration is 67 years. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement given above.Specialist: Rs.85,000/- per monthGDMO: Rs.75,000/- per monthCandidates will be selected on the basis of the Interview and Medical Examination.