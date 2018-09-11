English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ITBP Recruitment 2018: 42 Specialist and GDMO Posts, Walk-in Interviews on 29th October 2018
ITBP aims to fill 42 vacancies on contractual basis (limited to three years) for the post of Specialist and General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) and selected candidates could be placed anywhere in India.
(Image: News18.com)
ITBP Recruitment 2018 notification has been released by the Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) on its official website – itbpolice.nic.in.
ITBP aims to fill 42 vacancies on contractual basis (limited to three years) for the post of Specialist and General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) and selected candidates could be placed anywhere in India. ITBP is organizing Walk-in Interviews for this recruitment drive on 29th October 2018. Interested and eligible candidates must appear for the Interview with an application written on a plain paper along with documents mentioned in the official advertisement.
Date & Venue of Walk-in Interviews
The applicant must report on 29th October 2018, 9AM at any of the following venues:
Inspector General (Medical), Referral Hospital, ITBP, CISF Camp, VIII- Suthania, PO-Surajpur, Greater Noida. Distt-Gautam Budh Nagar, (UP), Pin – 201306
The Commandant, 33rd Bn, ITB Police (MHA/Govt. of India) Block No.-A-14, VI Floor, Khelgaun, Guwahati, Distt-Kamroop (Assam) Pin-781037
The Dy, Inspector General (Medical) Composite Hospital, Chandigarh Indo Tibetan Border Police MHA/ Govt. of India (Near Airport) Chandigarh (UT)
Eligibility Criteria:
Interested candidates must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying.
Official Advertisement:
https://itbpolice.nic.in/news/4051-53.pdf
Age-Limit:
The upper limit for age consideration is 67 years. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement given above.
Pay Scale:
Specialist: Rs.85,000/- per month
GDMO: Rs.75,000/- per month
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of the Interview and Medical Examination.
