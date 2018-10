ITBP Recruitment 2018 for 101 Constable Sports Quota & 85 Animal Transport Jobs to begin today, Stay Tuned

ITBP Recruitment 2018 application process for 101 posts of Constable (General Duty) under Sports Quota and 85 posts of Constable (Animal Transport) is scheduled to begin today on the official website of Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) – itbpolice.nic.in. Meritorious sportspersons (male/female) can apply for the Group C Constables (non-gazetted and non-ministerial) Recruitment 2018 under the relevant sports category while matriculate candidates (male/female) meeting the Physical Standard requirements can apply for Constable (Animal Transport).Interested and eligible candidates can Register themselves on the official recruitment website of ITBP - http://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in and submit their online applications on or before 13November 2018.Male Candidates – Rs.100Females and All SC/ST Candidates – NilThe selected candidates will be placed in Level 3 of the Pay Matrix Rs.21,700-69100, as per 7CPC, along with permissible allowances.The selection process will comprise of Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST), followed by Stage-II – Written Test. Candidates who qualify the first two phases will be called for Document Verification (DV) of original documents and Detailed Medical Examination in Phase-III, while the Phase-IV will include Review Medical Examination (RME).Candidates can download the official notification pdfs from http://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in