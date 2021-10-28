ITBP Retrieves Bodies of 3 Trekkers Buried in Snow in Himachal's Kannur

The bodies of three trekkers, buried in snow at Buran pass in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh, were retrieved by ITBP personnel on Thursday. The bodies were discovered in minus temperature and later brought from Buran Pass at an altitude of 15 thousand feet.

A 22-member trekking team had left from Rohru-Janglik for Sangla Valley of Kinnaur district through Buran pass on October 23. Three members died at the Buran pass while 10 were taken out safely by rescue teams of ITBP. The remaining 9 members were unaffected.

DC Kinnaur Apoorva Devgan said the bodies of three trekkers were buried in Buran pass due to heavy snowfall.

“The members of the ITBP rescue team could not reach the peak in Buran pass on Wednesday due to heavy snowfall and hence they were forced to return to the base camp. The rescue operation had to be stopped due to icy winds and snowfall on Tuesday too,” he said.

“The bodies of three trekkers of a 22-member trekking team have been rescued by ITBP team today,” he added.

In another similar incident, two trekkers of an 11-member trekking team who were on the trek from Harshil in Uttarkashi to Lamkhaga pass of Chitkul in Kinnaur district are still missing. Army helicopters could not fly due to bad weather. The rescue operation to find the missing tracker will be conducted when there’s normal weather.

Of these 11 trekkers trapped in Lamkhaga pass, seven have died, two were rescued and two were still missing. The Lamkhaga Pass is one of the toughest passes which connects the Kinnaur district with Harshil.

Following these incidents, the administration in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district has ordered a ban on trekking and mountaineering activities on all treks across the district. In the past few weeks, landslides and snowfall have wrecked the state.

