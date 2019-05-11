English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ITC Chairman YC Deveshwar Passes Away
Y C Deveshwar passed away on Saturday morning at a private hospital in Gurugram.
File photo of Yogesh Deveshwar, chairman of ITC Ltd. at a news conference (Reuters)
New Delhi: Noted industry leader and ITC Chairman Y C Deveshwar passed away on Saturday morning after a brief illness, according to company sources.
Deveshwar (72), who stepped down from executive role in 2017 but remained as a chairman in non-executive capacity, passed away this morning at a private hospital in Gurugram.
