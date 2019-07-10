ITI Delhi 2019 Provisional Rank List Declared at itidelhiadmissions.nic.in, Get PDFs Here

ITI 2019 Provisional Rank List | The Department of Training & Technical Education which comes under Government of NCT of Delhi has declared the provisional rank list for diploma and certificate courses offered by the Industrial Training Institute (ITI). The DTE, Delhi had published the ITI 2019 rank list in PDF format at official website itidelhiadmissions.nic.in. Through these URLs ITI 2019 rank list can be checked in two formats- in order of 10th rank and registration number.

However, it has to be noted that allotted ITI rank to candidates is subject to modification as the final ITI rank list for the current academic session is scheduled for July 16. Meanwhile, on July 11 and July 12, tomorrow onwards, objections/correction against the ITI provisional rank list 2019 can be submitted online.

After deliberating on objection received, the ITI final rank list will be released on July 16 (Tuesday). On July 22, the seat allotment result, mentioning which participating Industrial Training Institute and course is granted to candidates, will be declared.

How to download ITI Provisional Rank List 2019

Here are steps to be followed to access the PDF of ITI 2019 rank list-

Step 1- Check the official homepage itidelhiadmissions.nic.in

Step 2- Click on the ‘ITI 2019 rank list’ download click

Step 3- You will see two URLs of ITI provisional rank list 2019-10th rank and registration number

Step 4- Click on the desired links and download ITI 2019 provisional rank list

Candidates allotted admission on the basis of IT 2019 rank will be considered for admission at any one of the 19 government Industrial Training Institutes.

According to ITI prospectus, for the 2019-20 session, there are 10292 seats in 47 different trades which are affiliated with National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) and State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT).