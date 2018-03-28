English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ITI Limited Recruitment 2018: 10 Posts, Apply Before April 7
Country's premier telecom company ITI Limited wants to recruit 10 contract engineers.
Screen grab of the official wesite of the ITI Limited.
ITI Limited Recruitment 2018 notification to recruit 10 candidates for the post of Contract Engineer has been released by the country's premier telecom company, ITI Limited, Kerala on its official website - itiltd-india.com.
Interested and eligible applicants must follow the instructions below to submit their application forms on or before 7th April 2018.
How to apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website - http://www.itiltd-india.com
Step 2: Click on the Career section
Step 3: Download the notification for Contract Engineers given under, ‘Recruitment of Professionals for Palakkad Plant: (last date for receipt of application is 07-04-2018)’
Step 4: Download the Application Form and take a printout to fill up the downloaded form
Step 5: Submit the application form with required documents to DY. General Manager (HR), ITI Limited, Palakaad Plant, Kanjikode(W), Palakkad , 678623
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree in Engineering in Electronics & Communication/ Mechanical / Electrical & Electronics / Electronics & Instrumentation full time course from a recognized University or Institution with minimum of 60% marks for General and OBC candidates and 55% marks for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates.
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as below:
http://www.itiltd-india.com/ITI/Careers/Recruitment%20of%20Contract%20Engineers_pkd-20-03-2018
Age Limit:
The age of the applicant must not be more than 28 years. Age relaxation of 5 years will be given to SC/ ST/ Persons with Disabilities and relaxation of 3 years of age for OBC and EX-Servicemen.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a consolidated pay of Rs.15000 for 1st Year, Rs 16,000 for 2nd year and Rs 17,000 for 3rd year. The appointment will be on Contract basis for a period of 3 years.
Selection Process:
The selection of candidates will be conducted on the basis of interviews of shortlisted applicants.
