ITI Limited Recruitment 2018: 10 Posts, Apply Before April 7

ITI Limited Recruitment 2018 notification to recruit 10 candidates for the post of Contract Engineer has been released by the country's premier telecom company, ITI Limited, Kerala on its official website - itiltd-india.com.Interested and eligible applicants must follow the instructions below to submit their application forms on or before 7th April 2018.Step 1: Visit the official website - http://www.itiltd-india.comStep 2: Click on the Career sectionStep 3: Download the notification for Contract Engineers given under, ‘Recruitment of Professionals for Palakkad Plant: (last date for receipt of application is 07-04-2018)’Step 4: Download the Application Form and take a printout to fill up the downloaded formStep 5: Submit the application form with required documents to DY. General Manager (HR), ITI Limited, Palakaad Plant, Kanjikode(W), Palakkad , 678623The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree in Engineering in Electronics & Communication/ Mechanical / Electrical & Electronics / Electronics & Instrumentation full time course from a recognized University or Institution with minimum of 60% marks for General and OBC candidates and 55% marks for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates.Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as below:http://www.itiltd-india.com/ITI/Careers/Recruitment%20of%20Contract%20Engineers_pkd-20-03-2018The age of the applicant must not be more than 28 years. Age relaxation of 5 years will be given to SC/ ST/ Persons with Disabilities and relaxation of 3 years of age for OBC and EX-Servicemen.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a consolidated pay of Rs.15000 for 1st Year, Rs 16,000 for 2nd year and Rs 17,000 for 3rd year. The appointment will be on Contract basis for a period of 3 years.The selection of candidates will be conducted on the basis of interviews of shortlisted applicants.