ITI Recruitment 2020: Application Invited for 70 Posts of HR, Finance Executives, Apply at itiltd.in

ITI Recruitment 2020 | ITI Limited has invited application to fill 70 posts in the HR and finance department. The application process began on March 4. The last date to apply for the recruitment to the post is May 5, 2020. Earlier, the last date of application submission was March 20. All the interested and eligible candidates can read the application and apply online at itiltd.in.

The vacancies are invited for the posts of Finance Executive, Finance Executive Trainee, HR Executive Trainee and Middle/Senior Level Management Officers.

How to Apply for ITI HR Executive Trainee and Other Posts

Step 1: Visit the official website of ITI Limited at itiltd.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘careers’ tab on the homepage

Step 3: You will see the vacancy notification and a direct link to apply

Step 4: Read the official notification and fill the application form

Step 5: Fill the application fee and submit your application

Step 6: Do not forget to download the confirmation page for the submitted application

Candidates can also apply using the direct link.

You can read the official notification, regarding the number of vacancies and the eligibility criteria on the careers page.

For the vacancy in HR and Finance Departments of Units/Offices across India, click on the direct link.

For recruitment as Middle/Senior Level Management Officers, read the complete notification on the direct link.

