ITI Recruitment 2020: Application Invited for 70 Posts of HR, Finance Executives, Apply at itiltd.in
All the interested and eligible candidates can read the application and apply online at itiltd.in.
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com)
ITI Recruitment 2020 | ITI Limited has invited application to fill 70 posts in the HR and finance department. The application process began on March 4. The last date to apply for the recruitment to the post is May 5, 2020. Earlier, the last date of application submission was March 20. All the interested and eligible candidates can read the application and apply online at itiltd.in.
The vacancies are invited for the posts of Finance Executive, Finance Executive Trainee, HR Executive Trainee and Middle/Senior Level Management Officers.
How to Apply for ITI HR Executive Trainee and Other Posts
Step 1: Visit the official website of ITI Limited at itiltd.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘careers’ tab on the homepage
Step 3: You will see the vacancy notification and a direct link to apply
Step 4: Read the official notification and fill the application form
Step 5: Fill the application fee and submit your application
Step 6: Do not forget to download the confirmation page for the submitted application
Candidates can also apply using the direct link.
You can read the official notification, regarding the number of vacancies and the eligibility criteria on the careers page.
For the vacancy in HR and Finance Departments of Units/Offices across India, click on the direct link.
For recruitment as Middle/Senior Level Management Officers, read the complete notification on the direct link.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Coronavirus Outbreak Will Not Affect Women's Sport: Ellyse Perry
- In Coronavirus Lockdown, Swimmer SP Likith is Training in a Tank with Turtles
- Apple & Google Are Testing COVID Exposure Notification API: This is How Contact Tracing Will Work
- Apple and Google Have Started Testing their COVID-19 Exposure Notification API
- Microsoft Teams Has 75 Million Active Users Daily, While Zoom Continues to Confuse Numbers