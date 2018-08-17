English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Watch: Pregnant Woman Airlifted by Navy in Flood-hit Kerala in Nick of Time, Delivers Baby Boy
A doctor was first lowered from the chopper to assess the condition of the woman, who was already in labour. She was then lifted and admitted to the Sanjivani multi-speciality hospital in Alappuzha district where she gave birth to a boy.
The woman who was rescued by the navy with her baby.
New Delhi: A pregnant woman stranded on the roof of her house in flood-ravaged Kerala was airlifted by the Indian Navy on Friday and gave birth to a healthy baby boy soon after.
A doctor was first lowered from the chopper to assess the condition of the woman, who was already in labour. She was then lifted and admitted to the Sanjivani multi-speciality hospital in Alappuzha district where she gave birth to a boy. The condition of both mother and child is said to be stable.
In a video posted by the Indian Navy, the pregnant woman wearing a harness can be seen being airlifted. The navy spokesperson also tweeted, “A pregnant lady with water bag leaking has been airlifted and evacuated to Sanjivani. Doctor was lowered to assess the lady. Operation successful.”
The spokersperson also took to Twitter to share the good news.
Kerala is currently struggling to stay afloat in the middle of its worst flooding in 90 years, which has killed 173 people and caused unprecedented loss to property. Desperate for help, residents have been uploading SOS videos on social media, seeking rescue boats and relief supplies. Around 80% of the state is without power as the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has cut supply in view of submerged roads and building.
A pregnant lady with water bag leaking has been airlifted and evacuated to Sanjivani. Doctor was lowered to assess the lady. Operation successful #OpMadad #KeralaFloodRelief #KeralaFloods2018 pic.twitter.com/bycGXEBV8q— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) 17 August 2018
The young lady and her new born son both are doing fine. God Bless them pic.twitter.com/ysrh1DVUx6— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) 17 August 2018
