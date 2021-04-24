'It's A Common Fight': Covid-ravaged India Receives Global Support

As India continues to battle a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, several countries across the world including the United States and Pakistan have offered help to the distressed nation. Blocs like the European Union have also extended help to the country, that is grappled with shortage in oxygen supply.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed his solidarity with India and said that the global challenge must be fought together with humanity. “I want to express our solidarity with people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of Covid-19. Our prayers for speedy recovery go to all those suffering from pandemic in our neighbourhood and the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together," he said.

Pakistan’s Information & Broadcast (I&B) Minister Fawad Hussain also prayed for the people of India to recover from the Covid-19 crisis. “In these difficult times our prayers are with people of India may God be kind and may these difficult times gets over soon," tweeted Hussain.

Expressing unanimity with India, Australian PM Scott Morrison said that he will continue to work with his Indian counterpart PM Narendra Modi to fight the global challenge of coronavirus. “Australia stands with our friends in India as it manages a difficult second Covid-19 wave. We know how strong and resilient the Indian nation is. PM Narendra Modi and I will keep working in partnership on this global challenge," said Morrison.

Bhutan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Tandi Dorji also prayed for the quick recovery of Covid-19 patients in India and said, “Our deepest prayers and complete solidarity to the government and people of India in this most difficult period of the pandemic. Praying and hoping for quick relief and recovery.”

Express his grief with the Covid-19 victims in India, US Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Friday said that the US stood with India amid the pandemic. “Heartbreaking scenes from India. My thoughts are with our Indian friends. We stand ready to help fight this awful virus,” Hancock tweeted.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki also offered sympathies with the patients and said, “Deepest sympathy to the people of India who are clearly suffering during this global pandemic and we are working closely with Indian officials at both political and experts level to identify ways to help address the crisis.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday also offered help to the grieving nation and said that he was looking at what he could do to help India as the pandemic was “entering a deadly new phase” and “health services are struggling to cope”.

Speaking to reporters in Beijing on Friday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that China sympathised with India “for the recently deteriorating epidemic situation” in the country. “The Chinese government and the people firmly support the Indian government and their people in their fight," he said responding to a question from the official Chinese media, PTI reported.

The European Union (EU) also expressed solidarity with the people of India and said that the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic was a “common fight". The council will discuss its support and cooperation at the EU-India Leaders’ meeting on May 8 with PM Modi and Portugal PM António Costa, tweeted Charles Michel, President of the European Council.

Offers of help have also come in from countries like Russia and France. Russia has offered to supply medical oxygen and Remdesivir to India and imports are likely to begin soon. French President Emmanuel Macron said that France stood ready to provide support to India. “I want to send a message of solidarity to the Indian people, facing a resurgence of Covid-19 cases. France is with you in this struggle, which spares no one. We stand ready to provide our support,” he said.

The German embassy in India also offered its sympathies and said that the Covid-19 challenge could only be met through cooperation. “German government are following the Covid-19 pandemic in India with deep sympathy and concern. India is our strategic partner, and we share a strong conviction that the challenges of this global crisis can only be met through international cooperation,” it said.

