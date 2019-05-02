‘It’s a Welcome Move But…’: Congress Wants BJP To Remember Masood Azhar’s Listing Started Under UPA

After the NDA govt let off Masood Azhar in 1999, India has been fighting for him to be declared a global terrorist since 2009 when the UPA govt first initiated it. We welcome the Security Council's decision & hope this brings justice to the families of those that lost their lives — Congress (@INCIndia) May 1, 2019

In a huge diplomatic win for India, the United Nations on Wednesday designated Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. The decision came after China lifted its hold on a proposal to blacklist him under the Security Council's Sanctions Committee.While the Congress welcomed the move, it was quick to point out that the process had first begun in 2009 under the UPA government.“After the NDA govt let off Masood Azhar in 1999, India has been fighting for him to be declared a global terrorist since 2009 when the UPA govt first initiated it. We welcome the Security Council's decision & hope this brings justice to the families of those that lost their lives,” reads a tweet from the party’s official handle.Party leaders also argued that it were the diplomatic processes in 2009 that have given results now. “I welcome UN Security Council's decision. This process began in 2009 under the UPA government and has finally been completed today, most welcome,” said senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.“The process was started in 2009 under the UPA government and we are happy that process has concluded after 10 years,” said P Chidambaram, former finance minister.It was in 2009 that India, for the first time under the UPA government, moved a proposal in the United Nations to Azhar as a designated terrorist under the Sanctions Committee. India once again pushed for the designation in 2016, something that was co-sponsored by the US, UK and France. Two years ago, in 2017, these three countries moved the proposal.The Congress also expressed disappointment that the listing "does not mention Pulwama and Jammu and Kashmir" while recounting his role in terror activities.In a statement released by Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, the party said it expected the Modi government to act with a "greater speed" in pursuing the case with China as loss of precious lives in terror attacks like Pulwama could have been avoided.The Modi government should now push for a declaration of bounty on Azhar's head as was ensured by the UPA in the case of Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, the statement said.