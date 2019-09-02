English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
It's a Wrap for War But 'Half-confused' Hrithik Roshan Says 'The Last Scene is Still Left'
The team of War celebrated its wrap up party on Sunday with a cake that had the film’s poster customised on it.
Actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are all set for their upcoming release War. The movie has been shot in seven different countries and 15 cities across the globe. The makers dropped the action-packed trailer of the movie last month, which pitted the two actors against each other.
The trailer started with a montage of jaw-dropping stunts performed by Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Moving forward, it showed a rivalry between Kabir, (Hrithik Roshan), an army veteran gone rogue and his student Khalid, (Tiger Shroff) who is sent to exterminate him.
The team finally announced the wrap up of the movie on Sunday, September 1, a month before its release. They celebrated it with a cake that had the film’s poster customised on it. All the celebration videos and pictures were shared on the official twitter handle of Yash Raj Films.
Later, Hrithik took to his social media handles and shared a video. In the caption, he hilariously wrote, ''I still have a day shoot left. But since everyone is celebrating the wrap, here’s half confused me joining in the fun. I just hope they remember that the last scene is still left."
Check out the post by Hrithik Roshan here,
View this post on Instagram
I still have a day shoot left . But since everyone started celebrating the wrap, here’s half confused me joining in the fun. I just hope they remember that the last scene is still left . 😬 . What I’m going to miss most ? Is working with you @tigerjackieshroff . Everybody else, enjoy the party and see you at work day after. 😂 #WAR #itsnotawrap
The star cast for the movie includes Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles along with Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Anupriya Goenka and Dipannita Sharma in pivotal roles.
War is helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. It will be the first film ever to be shot in the Arctic Circle. The movie is slated to release on October 2, 2019.
