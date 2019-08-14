It's Festive Thursday for India as Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan Fall on Same Day After 19 Years
With both celebrations falling on the same day, it is a reminder of how intricately Raksha Bandhan is associated with India’s struggle for Independence and is a symbolic reminder of how Indians can stand united in face of diversity.
A roadside vendor tries to sell the Indian flag at a traffic signal ahead of Independence Day, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Festivities have gripped the nation with India celebrating its 73rd year of Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan on Thursday. It is a time for a double celebration as 19 years later Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day fall on the same day making this August 15 a "festive Thursday".
On Independence Day, people of the country celebrate the day by watching parade LIVE on television, while some hoist National flag, special programmes and cultural events are held in schools and colleges and offices. People also fly kites on this day.
While Raksha Bandhan sees sister tie a talisman, called Rakhi, around the wrist of their brothers. Brothers in return promise to protect their sisters and also give them a gift in return.
There is a historical significance between the festival of rakhi and India's struggle for Independence. Notably, back in 1905, in the wake of the first partition of the state of Bengal, Raksha Bandhan ceased to be just a festival and instead become a socialist movement to mark a symbolic protest. Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore used the festival to send a strong signal to the British Raj — the only time a festival was used in India's struggle for freedom.
Once the order to divide Bengal came, based on religious grounds, Tagore urged Hindus and Muslims to tie amulets or rakhi one each other's wrist to express solidarity with each other.
With both celebrations falling on the same day, it is a reminder of how intricately the festivity is associated with India’s struggle for Independence and is a symbolic reminder of how Indians can stand united in face of diversity.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Grooves to Prada Song on Sets of DID 7
- PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Releasing August 14: Zombie 'Infection' Mode to Headline Update
- Bugs Found in Backend Systems of Top 5,000 Free Apps on Google Play Store
- Police Catch and Seize Loud Exhaust from Over 500 Royal Enfield Motorcycles in Delhi - Watch Video
- Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak Speaks Up in Case Against Abhinav Kohli