It's Freedom Struggle All Over Again for 101-Year-Old HS Doreswamy Who’s Now Fighting the CAA

Bengaluru: When 101- year old Harohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy ended his fast at Freedom Park after a satyagraha against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and proposed India-wide NRC on January 5, citizens across the country hailed him for his relentless spirit.

Great scenes here at the Freedom Park Bengaluru. HS Doreswamy a 101 year old freedom fighter just broke the fast at Satyagraha with others. From "Bharath chodo" to "Bharath jodo" this man has come a very long way. #BangaloreProtest #IndiaAgainstCAA @prajectory @pepper_smoker pic.twitter.com/CJX64sYXQu — Waseem Ahmed ವಸೀಮ್ (@Waseem_Ahmed11) January 4, 2020

Spirit of India is still alive....#HSDoreswamy101yr Freedom Fighter breaking his fast @hvgoenka pic.twitter.com/30d6P2SftY — RK (@RK_Insight) January 5, 2020

A month later, Doreswamy once again decided to lead from the front and called for a five-day protest at Bengaluru's Town Hall to shed light on the central governments alleged failures. However, on reaching the venue, the centenarian was told that he wasn’t granted permission and would have to change the venue of his protest.

Undeterred, Doorway sat on the steps of the town hall and decided that the protest must go on. "We have decided to sit here till 3pm as nobody is occupying this venue till then. If they move us from here, we will go to the DCP’s office and stage a dharna there till they give us permission", he said.

When DCP (Central) Chetan Singh Rathord was questioned as to why permission was being denied, he said that no letter seeking permission had reached him. "They had sent a letter to the Commissioner. However, it wasn't brought to my notice. There are already a few events planned at the said venue for the coming days. Hence, it will not be possible to grant permission at this stage. They can continue their agitation at an alternate venue.”

Doreswamy, who has participated in scores of protests in his lifetime, says that the current situation “created by the ruling government” is similar to the freedom struggle under the British 70 years ago.

"Modi and his government are trying to distract people by not addressing the real issues. They should solve the problems of economy, unemployment and hate crimes that affect the poor and downtrodden. I have no choice but to come out here and protest against the failures of this government,” he added.

Asked whether he felt like he was reliving the freedom struggle all over again, the freedom fighter said it is time for the youth of the country to seek justice.

"I have committed my life to seeking justice for this country. But it is the youth and students who are now out on the streets. This government has created a lot of issues and we have to fight that together in unity. I will fight this fight till my last breath,” the Gandhian said.

