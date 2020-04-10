Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

'It's Frightening': Punjab CM Says Lockdown to Contain Virus Spread Should Continue, Will Provide Help to Farmers

He said a decision on whether Punjab will extend the lockdown will be taken at a meeting of the state cabinet on Friday evening.

PTI

Updated:April 10, 2020, 3:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'It's Frightening': Punjab CM Says Lockdown to Contain Virus Spread Should Continue, Will Provide Help to Farmers
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh.

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday said the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus should continue, while noting that predictions by health experts about the spread of the pandemic are "horrendous and frightening".

He said a decision on whether Punjab will extend the lockdown will be taken at a meeting of the state cabinet later this evening.

Addressing a press conference through video conference, Singh said Punjab will allow district-wise relief from lockdown only to farmers to allow them for harvesting of Rabi crop.

He said the state was expecting a bumper crop of 185 lakh tonnes of wheat and is making arrangements for harvest of the crop.

He said predictions by health experts about the spread of the pandemic are "horrendous and frightening".

"Prediction by experts about spread of the virus are horrendous and frightening," he said, adding that the government is preparing itself and gearing up for such a situation.

Quoting a PGIMER study, he said the virus is likely to touch its peak by mid-september and may likely to affect 58 per cent of India's population and 87 per cent of Punjab's and other states' population.

"....COVID19 epidemic in India is estimated to reach its peak in mid-September 2020 at a point where 58 per cent of population has been infected," he said quoting the projections made by the Department of Community Medicine in PGIMER in Chandigarh.

Quoting another figure from the projections by PGI, he said the virus can infect up to 87 per cent of population of Punjab and other states.

He said, "The only good thing about coronavirus is that the drugs supply line has been broken".

To a question, the Punjab chief minister admitted that there has been some community transmission of the virus in Punjab as there are 27 positive cases from among the Tablighi Jamat congregation attendees in Nizamuddin in Delhi.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    5,709

     

  • Total Confirmed

    6,412

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    503

     

  • Total DEATHS

    199

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 10 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,155,530

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,614,858

    +11,206

  • Cured/Discharged

    362,537

     

  • Total DEATHS

    96,791

    +1,099
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres