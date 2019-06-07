'It's Fruitless': In Letter to PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee Refuses to Attend Niti Aayog Meeting
The council, the apex body of Niti Aayog, includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of union territories, several union ministers and senior government officials.
File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that she would not be attending the Niti Aayog meeting as it is "fruitless" for her.
"Given that the NITI Aayog has no financial powers and the power to support state plans it is fruitless for me to attend the meeting," she wrote.
PM Modi is scheduled to chair the fifth meeting of Niti Aayog's Governing Council on June 15 to discuss various issues concerning water management, agriculture and security.
The council, the apex body of Niti Aayog, includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of union territories, several union ministers and senior government officials. This will be the first governing council meeting under the new Modi government.
The Governing Council is expected to discuss important subjects, including major issues concerning water management, agriculture, and aspirational district programme, news agency PTI quoted its sources as saying.
Besides, the council will also deliberate on security issues in districts impacted by left-wing extremism in states like Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. Headed by the Prime Minister, the Governing Council meets regularly, and its first meeting took place on February 8, 2015. The second meeting of council on July 15, 2015, reviewed the progress made by the three sub-groups of chief ministers and the two task forces.
In the third meeting of the council on April 23, 2017, Modi had pitched for conducting simultaneous elections of the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies and shifting to a January-December fiscal year. The fourth meeting of the council on June 17, 2018, deliberated upon measures taken to double farmers' income and the progress of government's flagship schemes.
Also Watch
-
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
Nipah Hits Kerala Again: All You Need To Know About The Virus
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
Dalit Boy Tied Up, Beaten by Upper Caste Men for Trying to Enter Temple in Rajasthan's Pali; 4 Arrested
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Patralekhaa Does a Hilarious Recreation of SRK-Kajol's DDLJ Scene With Her Real-life 'Raj'
- There Are 238 Apps on The Google Play Store That Could Render Your Android Phone Unusable
- Salman Khan's Bharat Proves that Bollywood Wants On-Screen Mothers as Young as Their Sons
- Australia vs West Indies: Brathwaite 'Frustrated' By Umpiring, Holding Calls it 'Atrocious'
- NASA Astronauts Set for Manned SpaceX Mission Expect it to be a "Messy Camping Trip"
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s