'It's Getting Better and Better, There's Great Hope': Biz Leaders After Meeting PM Modi in Denmark

From green growth to opportunities, business leaders were impressed after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Denmark.

Prime Minister Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen took part in the India-Denmark Business Forum with top business leaders from both the countries. The two leaders discussed ways to combine Denmark’s skill and India’s scale, especially in areas such as clean energy and climate friendly technologies.

These days the term FOMO or ‘fear of missing out’ is gaining traction on social media. Looking at India’s reforms and investment opportunities, I can say that those who don’t invest in our nation will certainly miss out: PM @narendramodi in Copenhagen pic.twitter.com/pAyL5TVpFb — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 3, 2022

“The business worlds of India and Denmark have often worked together in the past. The strengths of our nations complement each other," said PM Modi while meeting business leaders, adding, “there is great scope of investing in green technology. Things like cold chains, shipping and ports also offer opportunities." Modi further said India was working on PM-Gati Shakti for next-generation infrastructure.

BIZ LEADERS SPEAK

“Transformation towards a green future is probably one of the biggest tasks you can have on this planet. It takes strong leadership and from today’s discussion, we can see that the PMs are taking that on,” said Jens-Peter Saul, the group chief executive officer of Ramboll, after a business roundtable with the PM.

Peter Foss, chairman of Foss group, said, “We had a very positive conference here. His expression about FOMO. His advice to Danish technology companies, don’t miss out on investing in India which has a great future for us.”

Marienborg udgjorde den perfekte scene for produktive diskussioner med statsminister Mette Frederiksen. Vi havde omfattende forhandlinger om hvordan vi fremmer indisk-danske relationer. @Statsmin pic.twitter.com/sABIUWxsqi— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2022

Jorgen Mads Clausen, chairman of the Board of Directors of Danfoss, said, “A lot of interesting ideas came up. For instance, India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but it is not sold in the European Union. There is an opportunity for export. We should do something about it. There is a lot of hope.”

He said the economic reforms in India are paving the way for big developments as in the past there were hindrances, but it is getting “better and better”.

SPECIAL GESTURE

Modi, who arrived at Copenhagen from Germany, was received by Frederiksen at the airport as a special gesture. After talks with the Danish PM at Marienborg, her official residence, Modi said over 200 Danish companies were already present in India and benefiting from the ‘ease of doing business’ initiative of the central government.

“There are huge investment opportunities for Danish Companies and Danish Pension Funds in India’s Infrastructure Sector and Green Industries," the PM said in a tweet. Danish companies are operating in various sectors like wind power, shipping, consultancy, food processing and engineering.

A joint statement by India and Denmark said the two prime ministers underlined the importance of bilateral trade and investments and stressed the need to maximise the potential of economic ties between the two countries.

With agency inputs

