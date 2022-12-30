Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually flagged off the Vande Bharat express connecting the iconic Howrah station to New Jalpaiguri, the gateway to the North East. The blue-and-white train will save three hours of travel time compared to other trains on the route, officials said. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also present at the inaugural event.

Here’s all about West Bengal’s Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express:

Currently, there are 14 trains that cover the 564 km distance at an average travel time of around 10:45 hours. The new train will cover the distance in 7:45 hours, the officials said, considerably bringing down the run time between Kolkata and Siliguri, the gateway to the northeast.

The train will have three stoppages — Barsoi, Malda, and Bolpur. The blue-and-white train has already arrived at Eastern Railway’s Liluah loco shed.

The semi-high-speed train with modern passenger amenities is expected to attract tourists travelling to the hills of north Bengal and the Dooars as well as Sikkim.

The train will be particularly advantageous for those who do not wish to spend a night at Siliguri before travelling on to their destinations. The state-of-the-art train will have 16 coaches, including two for drivers. There will also be two executive coaches while the rest will be normal chair cars. Each chair car will have 78 seats in two rows with the specially designed tables being a major attraction.

The train would depart from Howrah station at 6 am and reach New Jalpaiguri at 1.30 pm.

After a one-hour stopover, the Vande Bharat Express will leave New Jalpaiguri around 2.30 pm and reach Kolkata at 10 pm.

The tickets will be available from January 1. Charges for executive class category will be Rs 2,825 and for chair car category will be Rs 1,565.

The train will run six days a week under the provisional timetable of Eastern Railway.

The train has an aerodynamically designed engine whose nose does compare loosely with a jet-liner’s nose. While the spanking new chair cars give the look of an airline interior.

“It’s like a plane," exclaimed a school girl as she walked through the spotless, modern-looking compartment along with her school mates out for a joy ride on the inaugural run of the Vande Bharat train.

Soham Mukherjee, a class XI student from Fort William, also on the train, excitedly said “it feels marvelous to ride this train".

This will be the seventh Vande Bharat Express and the first from the eastern region. Such trains are already catering to Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and New Delhi. Over the next three years, the Railways plan to run as many as 400 such trains across the country.

(with inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest India News here