'It's Me, Not My Ghost': Sushma Swaraj Wins Over Twitterati Again With her Latest Confession
An user with Twitter handle @samitpadhy said that it’s not Sushma Swaraj who manages her tweets. He said some PR guy was doing his / her duty but the external affairs minister refuted his claims.
File photo of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.
New Delhi: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj’s Twitter account is indeed probably one of the most witty accounts among other politicians in India. On Sunday, when a twitter user commented on the social networking site that her tweets are actually done by some PR professional, Swaraj instantly replied that it was her, and not her ghost.
An user with Twitter handle @samitpadhy said, “Certainly it’s not Sushma Swaraj who is doing this tweets. Some PR guy is doing his / her duty for what they being paid for !! (sic)”.
"Rest assured - it's me, not my ghost," said the tech-savvy minister.
Recently, she proved that she is master of comebacks once again, when a troll tried to target her by questioning the precedence of ‘Chowkidar’ before her name in Twitter. She shot back, by tweeting, “Because I am doing Chowkidari of Indian interests and Indian nationals abroad.”
Her reactions have been winning hearts of the Twitterati all across the country.
Swaraj is known for her personal engagement with people on Twitter in addressing their concerns. She has often earned praise for reaching out to distressed Indians through her social media profile.
On Saturday, Swaraj tagged the Twitter profile of Indian High Commission in Munich when an Indian couple was stabbed there.
