'It's Not Like You've Got China on Your Border': Trump Told A Shocked Modi, Says Report

New Delhi: A new book written by two journalists from the 'The Washington Post' suggests US President Donald Trump had told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India did not share its borders with China.

During one of their meetings, Trump had apparently told a shocked Modi: “It’s not like you’ve got China on your border.”

Warren Bass, a senior editor at the 'Wall Street Journal', on Wednesday put out a tweet about the new book that begins with the "uninformed" remark made by Trump to Modi.

Trump told a shocked Indian Prime Minister Modi, “It’s not like you’ve got China on your border.” New reporting by the great @PhilipRucker and @CarolLeonnig. https://t.co/NCYxSDzMRZ — Warren Bass (@warren_bass) January 15, 2020

According to the book, “Modi’s eyes bulged out in surprise” after Trump's comment.

“Modi’s expression gradually shifted, from shock and concern to resignation,” it says. An aide of Trump concluded that Modi likely “left that meeting and said, ‘This is not a serious man. I cannot count on this man as a partner.’”, the book added.

The book that tries to delve into the details of the "uninformed" US President says he did not even seem to have grasped the fundamental history of Japan's attack on Pearl Harbour in December 1941 that had finally drawn the US into the Second World War.

The 417-page book, titled ‘A Very Stable Genius’ after Trump’s self-declaration of his deep knowledge about the world, has been written by Philip Rucker and Carol D Leonnig. The duo was part of 'The Washington Post'’s Pulitzer-winning team that worked on Trump and Russia.

The authors in the prologue have written that the book is intended at revealing how the US government’s recent decisions are “driven by one man’s self-centred and unthinking logic — but a logic nonetheless”.

The authors quote a White House official who says that at times, Trump is “dangerously uninformed”.

While criticisms galore about the US president’s way of dealing with global issues, including the recent killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani that could literally throw middle-east into a brink of war, his gaffes have also been plenty.

Last year, there was an uproar in India after Trump said that Modi had sought his mediation to resolve the Kashmir issue during their meeting along the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka in Japan.

Within an hour, the Ministry of External Affairs had issued a statement without actually calling Trump a liar. It was followed up by a categorical denial by the Foreign Minister the next day in both Houses of Parliament.

Despite the Opposition demanding a clarification from the PM himself, Modi maintained a silence on the issue as calling Trump a liar could have had too many grave implications.

