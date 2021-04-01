It's Now Possible to Travel from Delhi to Meerut in 45 Mins, Thanks to the Expressway Opening Today

Aimed at drastically reducing travel time, the Delhi- Meerut Expressway has now been opened for traffic starting Thursday.

It will reduce the travel time between Meerut and Delhi to 45 minutes instead of over two and half hours taken currently. Taking to Twitter, Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari said ‘we have fulfilled our promise of reducing travel time between Delhi to Meerut’.

“Delhi Meerut Expressway has now been completed & opened to traffic. We have full filled our promise of reducing travel time between Delhi – Meerut from 2.5 hours to 45 minutes,” Nitin Gadkari informed in a tweet.

The 96 km-long 14-lane expressway will reduce travel time between Meerut and Delhi to 45 minutes. At present, commuters travel through NH 58 to reach Delhi and it takes over three hours to cover a distance of 70 km.

The expressway will also reduce the travel time of commuters from Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Haridwar and Dehradun to Delhi.

The government is also trying to construct a separate ‘e-highway on the 1,300-kilometre-long Delhi-Mumbai Expressway where trucks and buses can ply at a speed of 120 km per hour, Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari said last week.

The Centre is spending Rs 7 lakh crore on building green express highways through modern technology which in turn would provide smart transportation and reduce pollution. Of these, Rs 1 lakh crore Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is likely to be completed within a year.

The Prime Minister has set a target of Rs 111 lakh crore under the National Infrastructure Pipeline and it would be the government’s effort to adopt a green approach and “development without destruction,” Gadkari had said. Of the 22 green highway corridors, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on a new alignment would reduce the travel time between both the metropolises to 12 hours by car in comparison to 40 hours at present, he said.