It's Raining Crores in Bihar: Elderly Farmer Receives 52 Crore in his Account

Cases of random people receiving crores in their bank accounts in Bihar have come to light. While the district magistrate of Katihar was still investigating a curious case of Rs. 900 crores credited to bank accounts of two class VI students in Muzaffarpur, now, a whopping sum of Rs 52 crore was deposited into the account of an elderly man. When the Customer Service Point (CSP) operator came to know about this, he was stunned. When the news broke out in the village, people started gathering in the locality to catch a glimpse of the man whose account had been blessed with the windfall.

The incident is from a village that falls under the Katra police station area, Muzaffarpur district. The man, Ram Bahadur Shah, had visited a private CSP operator to get his pension amount checked. It was then that he came to know about the surprising development.

According to sources, Shah had opened an account for his old age pension. Ram Bahadur Shah said, “We were shocked to hear this and wondered where the amount had come from.”

“We spent our lives farming. I only appeal to the government to give some of this amount so that we can spend the rest of our lives smoothly,” India Today quoted Ram Bahadur Shah as saying.

Manoj Pandey, the sub-inspector of the Katra police station, told reporters that the police received the information through the media and locals.

“At present, we have informed local authorities about the matter. Police will investigate the matter and question the officer of the concerned bank in which he [Ram Bahadur Shah] has an account,” said Pandey.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here