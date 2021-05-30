It's Safer in Jail: 21 Prisoners in UP Don't Want Parole Amid Covid Pandemic

Most people would do anything to get out of jail. But that’s not the case with 21 inmates in nine prisons of UP who have written to authorities saying they don’t want parole as staying incarcerated is “safer and healthier" for them during the Covid pandemic. Parole is a temporary suspension of the sentence.

The inmates who have made such a request are lodged in nine jails of the state, including in Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur and Lucknow, Director General of Jail Administration Anand Kumar told .

