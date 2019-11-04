Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

It's Silly to Compare Jallikattu, Sabarimala Orders, Says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Pinarayi Vijayan was reacting to demands from the Congress-led opposition in the Assembly that the government must come out with laws to help protect the tradition and culture of the Sabarimala temple.

IANS

Updated:November 4, 2019, 10:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
It's Silly to Compare Jallikattu, Sabarimala Orders, Says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
File photo of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Thiruvananthapuram: Reiterating the Kerala government's stand on the 2018 Supreme Court order that allowed woman's entry to the Sabarimala temple, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, here on Monday, said it was foolish to compare this with verdict on jallikattu.

Vijayan was reacting to demands from the Congress-led opposition in the Assembly that the government must come out with laws to help protect the tradition and culture of the Sabarimala temple.

"It's foolish to compare jallikattu with Sabarimala (verdict). Hence, it's not possible to do what the Tamil Nadu government did when it came out with laws after the apex court ruled against jallikattu. It has also been the Centre's stand, but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here is hiding this and fooling believers," said Vijayan.

On September 28, 2018, the apex court ruled that menstruating women could also enter the Sabarimala temple. But the Sangh Parivar forces have protested against this and even drove away such women from the temple.

But when two women got to pray at the temple in January, the Vijayan government was blamed for violating the temple traditions.

"Women can decide on their own on Sabarimala visit. The state government has done nothing to take women to Sabarimala. All what we did was to see the apex court order was implemented. Even the former Chief Justice of India, who was former state Governor agreed with our stand. Some vested interests were behind the ruckus at Sabarimala," Vijayan said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram