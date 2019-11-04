It's Silly to Compare Jallikattu, Sabarimala Orders, Says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pinarayi Vijayan was reacting to demands from the Congress-led opposition in the Assembly that the government must come out with laws to help protect the tradition and culture of the Sabarimala temple.
File photo of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.
Thiruvananthapuram: Reiterating the Kerala government's stand on the 2018 Supreme Court order that allowed woman's entry to the Sabarimala temple, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, here on Monday, said it was foolish to compare this with verdict on jallikattu.
Vijayan was reacting to demands from the Congress-led opposition in the Assembly that the government must come out with laws to help protect the tradition and culture of the Sabarimala temple.
"It's foolish to compare jallikattu with Sabarimala (verdict). Hence, it's not possible to do what the Tamil Nadu government did when it came out with laws after the apex court ruled against jallikattu. It has also been the Centre's stand, but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here is hiding this and fooling believers," said Vijayan.
On September 28, 2018, the apex court ruled that menstruating women could also enter the Sabarimala temple. But the Sangh Parivar forces have protested against this and even drove away such women from the temple.
But when two women got to pray at the temple in January, the Vijayan government was blamed for violating the temple traditions.
"Women can decide on their own on Sabarimala visit. The state government has done nothing to take women to Sabarimala. All what we did was to see the apex court order was implemented. Even the former Chief Justice of India, who was former state Governor agreed with our stand. Some vested interests were behind the ruckus at Sabarimala," Vijayan said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'This is Leadership': New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern's 2-Minute Achievement Video is Inspiring
- PUBG Mobile Season 10 Arriving on November 9: Here’s Everything We Know
- Google Pay Extends Diwali Offer as Users Continue Quest for the Elusive 'Rangoli' Stamp
- ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC: Subrata Paul Masterclass Holds Bengaluru to 0-0 Draw
- Understanding New Airtel Xstream Broadband Plans, And How to Get Unlimited Data