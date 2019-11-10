It’s the Ultimate Verdict, Says Archaeologist Who Was Part of ASI Team That Led Excavation at Ayodhya Site

Kozhikode (Kerala): Former archaeologist KK Muhammed, who headed the North Division of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has said that Saturday's judgment is "ultimate and nothing better could have come out”.

The historic judgment of the Supreme Court directed the Centre to form within three months a trust which will build a temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. The court upheld the ASI report, which concluded that a temple existed at the disputed site.

Muhammed told IANS that he, as a postgraduate diploma student in 1976-77, was part of a 10-member excavation team headed by Prof BB Lal which undertook work at the disputed site. Another member of the team was the wife of former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh.

"This is the ultimate judgment and the most balanced one. I, as a Muslim, was hounded by certain quarters when I spoke the truth, and today, I stand vindicated. At some point of time, some things have to be told... some Muslim rulers in the past had knocked down Hindu temples," said Muhammed who retired from ASI in 2012, after 24 years of service.

"When this wrong act of the rulers is justified, then one becomes part of the original sin. Now I am extremely happy and deeply satisfied with what happened today," said Muhammed, who leads a retired life near Kozhikode.

In a unanimous judgement, a 5-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the Sunni Waqf Board, which was a party to the title suit, should be given an alternate land somewhere else to build a mosque.

The disputed land of 2.77 acre has been given to the Hindus.

The Centre will make suitable provisions by handing over the land to the trust, the top court said.

