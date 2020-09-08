IUML MLA, Functionary Booked on Charges of Cheating in Kerala

An MLA and a functionary of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Kerala have been booked for allegedly cheating several people who invested in a gold jewellery business run by the two here, police said on Monday.

A case had been registered against Majeshwaram MLA M CKamaruddin and T K Pookoiya Thangal of IUML, a major ally of the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF),under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, police said, adding they suspect a multi-crore fraud.

Kamaruddin sought to reject the allegations as"politically motivated" while senior IUML leader and MP P KKunhalikutty said it appeared the company had gone bankrupt and the party would look into the matter. The case, registered after over two dozen complaints were received in the Chendera and the Kasaragod police stations,had been handed over to the District Crime Branch.

"We have been informed that there are eight cases registered in two police stations. However, we are yet to receive the files from the local police," a District Crime Branch official told .