Ivanka Trump, Husband Jared Kushner Likely to Attend Grand Wedding in Jaisalmer
There was no official confirmation about the visit of Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, to Jaisalmer, officials said.
File image of Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump. (Image: Reuters)
Jaipur: US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is likely to reach Jaisalmer on Thursday to attend a wedding, officials said.
There was no official confirmation about the visit of Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, to the city, they said.
"We have confirmation of the visit of the US president's son-in-law to Jaisalmer. There is no official communication about Ivanka Trump's schedule yet," Jaisalmer District Collector O P Kasera told PTI.
He said he was here to attend a wedding.
It was not immediately known whose wedding they were here to attend.
Considering the visit from November 22 to 25, security arrangements have been beefed-up in the city.
"Additional force has been deployed with trained commandoes and advanced weapons for private visit of the US president's son-in-law. There is no official confirmation of Ivanka Trump's visit," Jaisalmer SP Jagdish Chandra Sharma said.
He said US security guards had arrived in the city and Kushner is expected to reach by a chartered flight on Thursday.
