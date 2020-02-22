Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ivanka, Jared Kushner: A Look at the 12-Member Delegation Travelling With Melania & Donald Trump

Previously, Jared Kushner visited India in 2018 for the wedding of his Harvard classmate Nitin Saigal in Jaisalmer, while Ivanka came to Hyderabad for an entrepreneurship summit in 2017.

News18.com

Updated:February 22, 2020, 10:03 AM IST
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump stands with his son Barron (C), wife Melania, son-in-law Jared Kushner and daughter Ivanka Trump (Reuters)

New Delhi: On US President Donald Trump’s first visit to India after he took office, he will be accompanied by a 12-member delegation which includes his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner besides senior officials.

Noted names in the delegation are Secretary of Commerce, Wilbur Ross, Ambassador to India, Ken Juster, advisor for policy, Stephen Miller, etc. The delegation is expected to visit Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi from February 24-25.

Here’s the full list of the delegation:

1) Ambassador Ken Juster, the United States Ambassador to of India

2) Secretary Wilbur Ross, of Commerce Department

3) Secretary Dan Brouillette, of the Energy Department

4) Mick Mulvaney, Assistant to the President and Acting Chief of Staff

5) National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien

6) Ivanka Trump, Assistant to the President and Advisor to the President

7) Jared Kushner, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the President

8) Stephen Miller, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor for Policy

9) Dan Scavino, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor for Digital Strategy

10) Lindsay Reynolds, Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff to the First Lady

11) Robert Blair, Assistant to the President and Special Representative for International Telecommunication Policy and Senior Advisor to the Chief of Staff

Ivanka and Kushner are US government officials as senior advisors, though India has not been part of their portfolio. Previously, Kushner visited India in 2018 for the wedding of his Harvard classmate Nitin Saigal in Jaisalmer, while Ivanka came to Hyderabad for an entrepreneurship summit in 2017.

The delegation’s visit, a senior White House official told PTI, is “demonstration of the strong and enduring ties between our two countries."

"The visit will focus on several key areas. First, we'll focus on building our economic and energy ties," the official said, noting the two-way trade in goods and services exceeded USD 142 billion in 2018.

During the trip, the two countries will also focus on defense and security cooperation to fight terrorism and promote free and open Indo-Pacific.

After Monday’s Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad followed by the visit to Taj Mahal in Agra, the delegation will witness a busy Tuesday where they will engage in bilateral meetings with the prime minister, a business event with Indian investors, with special focus on companies that are investing in manufacturing in the US.

