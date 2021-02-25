Ivory Weighing 45 Kg Seized In Odisha, Two Held

Baripada (Odisha), 24 Feb: The Odisha forest department on Wednesday seized ivory weighing 45 kg in Mayurbhanj district and two persons were arrested in this connection, an official said. Acting on a tip-off, a team of forest personnel of Udala Range visited Angarpada village at the foothills of Similpal National Park, pretending as buyers of ivory, he said.

“We have laid a trap and caught two persons pretending as buyers. We made a deal with them to buy 8 pieces of ivory at Rs 18 lakh,” the official said. The team seized all the eight pieces of ivory from their possession, he added.

