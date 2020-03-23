Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

J&K to Seal Borders with Punjab, Himachal and Ladakh; Announces Rs 40 Crore to Tackle Coronavirus

While inter-district vehicular movement has been strictly restricted, traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway will also be regulated. Vehicles carrying essential supplies will move normally.

IANS

Updated:March 23, 2020, 5:41 PM IST
J&K to Seal Borders with Punjab, Himachal and Ladakh; Announces Rs 40 Crore to Tackle Coronavirus
Health workers spray disinfectants as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 in a residential area in Jammu. (Image: AP)

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir authorities decided on Monday to seal the borders of the union territory with Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh in the wake of coronavirus scare.

"While inter-district vehicular movement has been strictly restricted, traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway will also be regulated. Vehicles carrying essential supplies will move normally," government spokesman Rohit Kansal said on his official Twitter handle.

It was however not clear from when the decision would be implemented.

Jammu and Kashmir administration also announced to release Rs 40 crore additionally to Deputy Commissioners across the region for preventive measures.

The J&K Government spokesman Rohit Kansal said in a tweet that Rs 40 crore will be released additionally to DCs and Rs one crore to be released for Public Health Engineering (PHE) to augment water supply.

He further said Rs 50 lakh each will be released for Jammu and Srinagar Municipality corporations to support sanitation efforts.

"#COVID19 #JammuAndKashmir #Fightagainst Corona Rs 40 crore to be released additionally to DCs. Rs 1 crore for PHE department to augment water supply. Rs 50 lakhs each for Jammu and Srinagar corporations to support sanitation efforts. Treasuries to function," Kansal tweeted.

Four persons have so far tested positive for coronavirus in J&K, including one in the Valley and three in Jammu area.

