J&K: Policeman Injured as Terrorists Open Fire Near His Residence in Pulwama; Condition Stable

Terrorists fired upon a policeman and injured him at Bandzoo area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Sunday.

Police said preliminary investigation has revealed that terrorists fired upon one police personnel identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Wagay, resident of Bandzoo Pulwama near his house at Bandzoo area of Pulwama.

#Terrorists shot & injured a Police Personnel namely Mushtaq Ahmad near his home at Bandzoo area of #Pulwama. #Injured shifted to hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 19, 2021

“In this terror incident, he had received gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to hospital for the treatment," police said.

Police has registered a case. Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the circumstances which led to this terror crime. Area has been cordoned off and search operation is going on.

