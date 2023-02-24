In a major success against the drug menace, security forces have arrested two smugglers in Jammu And Kashmir’s Kupwara district and seized narcotics substances from their possession. Both smugglers were receiving drugs from across the Line of Control (LoC), according to Jammu and Kashmir police.

In two separate operations with Army, a total of five packets of heroine-like narcotics substance weighing 4.588 Kilograms were recovered from the Karnah area of the Kupwara, police said.

“Based on specific input about narcotics smuggling in the Taad area, a case under NDPS Act was registered in Police Station Karnah following which a suspect identified as Farooq Ahmad Shah, a resident of Panjatara, Karnah, was picked up for questioning," police said.

During the investigation, Shah was interrogated and following his confession and disclosure, Kupwara Police along with Army recovered three packets of heroine-like narcotics weighing 2.674 Kg (with packing) from a hiding place near his house in presence of the Executive Magistrate.

As per police, Farooq Shah is in close contact with Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir-based handlers in this illicit trade since past quite some time.

Similarly, another suspect Raja Aftab Alias Babu, a resident of Teethwal, whose brother is based in POJK, was detained for questioning. Based on his confession and disclosure, two packets of heroine-like narcotics substance weighing about 1.914 kgs were recovered, police said.

As per the officials, the preliminary investigations show that both arrested suspects are hardcore narcotic smugglers.

