J-K Bank PO 2019 Admit Card Released; Click Here for Direct Link

Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Monday released the admit card for the post of probationary officers in its official website jkbank.com The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill in 1,450 vacant posts. The admit cards for the Jammu and Kashmir Bank probation officer will be available from February 11 to February 21, post the date the link will be deactivated.Steps to download the admit card for J-K Bank PO exam:Check the official website of Jammu and Kashmir - jkbank.com Click on the link in the home page stating recruitment and jobsYou will be directed to a new tabClick on download PO admit cardLog in using your credentialsAdmit card will be on your screenDownload and take a print out for future usesIt is advised that the candidates take a print out before the deadline as no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without admit card.