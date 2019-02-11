English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
J-K Bank PO 2019 Admit Card Released; Click Here for Direct Link
The admit cards for the Jammu and Kashmir Bank probation officer will be available from February 11 to February 21, post the date the link will be deactivated.
(Image: News18.com)
Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Monday released the admit card for the post of probationary officers in its official website jkbank.com.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill in 1,450 vacant posts. The admit cards for the Jammu and Kashmir Bank probation officer will be available from February 11 to February 21, post the date the link will be deactivated.
Steps to download the admit card for J-K Bank PO exam:
1. Check the official website of Jammu and Kashmir - jkbank.com
2. Click on the link in the home page stating recruitment and jobs
3. You will be directed to a new tab
4. Click on download PO admit card
5. Log in using your credentials
6. Admit card will be on your screen
7. Download and take a print out for future uses
It is advised that the candidates take a print out before the deadline as no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without admit card.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
