The land subsidence crisis in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda seems to be worsening and has become a cause of worry for locals and administration alike. So far 21 structures have developed cracks, including a mosque and a religious school for girls at Nai Basti village in Thathri municipality of Doda.

All the structures have been declared unsafe, and as many as 20 families have shifted to safer places. The situation is being constantly monitored by the Doda administration and a team from the Geological Survey of India, present in the area.

Noting the gravity of the land subsidence crisis in Doda, J&K’s former Chief Minister and Democratic Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to relocate the affected families and provide them adequate compensation.

“Sinking of land at Thatri in Doda district is a grave issue affecting dozens of families & their properties. I urge LG @manojsinha_ji to relocate the families and provide them adequate compensation. The issue needs immediate attention on your part!" Azad Tweeted.

According to Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Thathri) Athar Amin Zargar, cracks were first reported in a few houses in Doda in December. But the situation was exacerbated by a landslide on Thursday with the number of buildings damaged reaching 21.

“We have shifted 19 affected families to a safer location after their houses were rendered unsafe. We are observing the situation and taking steps as per need to ensure their safety,” Zargar said.

ALSO READ: 6 Buildings See Cracks, Then it Widens & 20 Families Leave: After Joshimath, Fear in Jammu as Doda ‘Sinks’

“Situation is being regularly monitored by Dy Commissioner Doda and his senior officers. The situation is under control. The government has sent a team of the Geological Survey of India and they’re conducting their studies. They’ll submit their report to the government. People have vacated the area," the SDM added.

The official however asserted that the situation in Doda is not comparable to Uttarakhand’s Joshimath that is facing a major challenge due to land subsidence.

“Comparing the situation in Nai Basti with the sinking town of Joshimath will be an exaggeration. We are faced with a problem of landslide and geologists from Chenab Valley power projects and National Highways Authority of India has already inspected the site,” Zargar was quoted as saying by a local publication Kashmir Reader.

Nayi Basti area in Thathri municipality in Doda is continuously slipping due to various factors including the use of machinery in the construction of roads along with seepage of water resulting in the wreaking of bed roads beneath the village. People in the affected area are being shifted to camps and tents after a team of experts examined the area and declared it unsafe.

Talking about the issue, locals noted that when Nai Basti was developed about two decades ago and there was no such problem.

Zahida Begum who lived in the village for 15 years, is one of the people whose family was shifted to a temporary site after their house developed cracks.

“There is panic among 50-plus households in the village. Majority of the structures developed cracks after Thursday’s landslide,” she said, demanding proper rehabilitation for the affected families, according to Kashmir Reader.

Farooq Ahmad, another local resident, said 117 members of 19 families of policemen, ex-servicemen, defence personnel and labourers were relocated.

“We request the NGOs and philanthropists to come forward and provide assistance to the affected people,” Ahmad added.

Read all the Latest India News here