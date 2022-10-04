J&K Top Cop HK Lohia Found Dead, Police Suspect Murder; Domestic Help Absconding

Jammu and Kashmir DG Prisons, HK Lohia, was on Monday late night found dead under suspicious circumstances at a house in the Udaywala area of Jammu. The police have suspected murder as his domestic help is currently absconding and teams have been formed to nab him.

Lohia, an IPS officer, was found with a slit on the throat and then an attempt was made to set his body on fire. The dead body has been brought to a government hospital in Jammu

According to ADGP Mukesh Singh, “First Examination of the scene of crime reveals this as a suspected murder case. The domestic help with the officer is absconding. A search for him has started. Forensic teams and crime teams are on spot. Investigation process has begun. Senior officers are on spot.”

Lohia was appointed DGP of the Jammu and Kashmir Prisons Department on August 3, 2022.

